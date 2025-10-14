Monday, October 13, 2025
US & Canada
Fastenal Company: September 2025 Trading Update
Fastenal Company: Q3 2025 Results
Europe
Volkswagen AG: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Pre-Close
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Trading Update
Flughafen Zürich AG: September 2025 Trading Update - Traffic Figures
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
US & Canada
JPMorgan Chase & Co.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Johnson & Johnson: Q3 2025 Earnings
Wells Fargo & Company: Q3 2025 Earnings
BlackRock, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Citigroup Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Domino's Pizza Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
LVMH: Q3 2025 Trading Update
BP PLC: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Trading Statement
Givaudan SA: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Publicis Groupe S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance
ERICSSON: Q3 2025 Results
Gecina: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance
Schaeffler AG: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Pre-Close
Telekom Austria AG: Q3 2025 Results
Fraport AG: September 2025 Publication of business trends - Traffic Figures
Flughafen Wien AG: September 2025 Publication of business trends - Traffic Results
Bellway p.l.c.: Q4 2025 Results
Ninety One Plc: Q2 2026 Business Development Report - AUM
Ashmore Group Plc: Q1 2026 Publication of business development - Assets Under Management Statement
Havas N.V.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance
Bossard Holding AG: Q3 2025 Trading Update
IntegraFin Holdings plc: Q4 2025 Publication of Trading Update - Trading Update
ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Q2 2026 Results
Bytes Technology Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Europe
ASML Holding N.V.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Rio Tinto plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Operations Review
VINCI: September 2025 Publication of business trends - Traffic Results
Rexel: Q3 2025 Trading Update
FDJ United: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Entain plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Trading Update
Rathbones Group Plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update - First half Management Statement
Vilmorin & Cie: Q4 2025 Results (estimate)
Norwegian Property ASA: Q3 2025 Results
US & Canada
Bank of America Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Abbott Laboratories: Q3 2025 Earnings
Morgan Stanley: Q3 2025 Earnings
Progressive Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
ProLogis, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Synchrony Financial: Q3 2025 Earnings
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
JB Hunt Transport Services: Q3 2025 Earnings
First Horizon Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Thursday, October 16, 2025
US & Canada
Charles Schwab: Q3 2025 Results
Marsh & McLennan Companies: Q3 2025 Results
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Q3 2025 Earnings
US Bancorp: Q3 2025 Results
The Travelers Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
CSX Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
M&T Bank Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Watsco, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Snap-On Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
KeyCorp: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Nestlé S.A.: Q3 2025 Trading Update
EssilorLuxottica: Q3 2024 Trading Update
ABB Ltd: Q3 2025 Earnings
Investor AB: Q3 2025 Trading Update - First Half Management Statement
Nordea Bank Abp: Q3 2025 Results
EQT AB: Q3 2025 Results
Pernod Ricard: Q1 2026 Publication of business trends
Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Q3 2025 Results
Industrivärden AB: Q3 2025 Results
Sartorius AG: Q3 2025 Results
Aéroports de Paris: September 2025 Publication of Trading Update - Traffic Figures
VAT Group AG: Q3 2025 Publication of Trading Update - Trading Update
Bankinter, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Whitbread PLC: Q2 2026 Results
Croda International Plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Société Foncière Lyonnaise: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Canal+ SA: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Trading Update
Virbac: Q3 2025 Publication of Trading Update
Entra ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Vitec Software Group AB: Q3 2025 Results
OEM International AB: Q3 2025 Results
Kinnevik AB: Q3 2025 Results
Stef: Q3 2025 Publication of business trends - Turnover
Northern Data AG: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Maurel: Q3 2025 Trading update
AQ Group AB: Q3 2025 Results
Plejd AB: Q3 2025 Results
Swedish Logistic Property AB: Q3 2025 Results
Mercialys: Q3 2025 Publication of business developments
Rest of the world
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): Q3 2025 Earnings
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Infosys Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings
Saudi Telecom Company: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Friday, October 17, 2025
US & Canada
American Express Company: Q3 2025 Earnings
Schlumberger Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Truist Financial Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
State Street Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2025 Earnings
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
Regions Financial Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Ally Financial Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
AB Volvo: Q3 2025 Earnings
Pearson plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Trading Update
Yara International ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Warehouses De Pauw SA: Q3 2025 Results
Tomra Systems ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Avanza Bank Holding AB: Q3 2025 Results
Basic-Fit N.V.: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Trading Update
Comet Holding AG: Q3 2025 Publication of Trading Update - Trading Update
NP3 AB: Q3 2025 Results
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Rest of the world
China Mobile Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Reliance Industries Ltd: Q2 2026 Earnings
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
