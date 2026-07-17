Sony Group Corporation's core businesses are growing, and operating profit is improving. However, the stock is still lagging.

Published on 07/17/2026 at 05:11 am EDT - Modified on 07/17/2026 at 07:06 am EDT

Japan may have figured out a cheat sheet to bring in more yen: its pop culture industry. The government is capitalizing on games, anime, music and film as a financial priority to shake up its markets.

Overseas sales of Japanese content already hit JPY 6.1 trillion in FY 24, surpassing semiconductor exports. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) which looks at macroeconomic policies, has set a target to grow overseas sales to JPY 20tn by FY 33, more than tripling the figure in under a decade.

Video games carry the responsibility: METI wants overseas game sales to surge from JPY 3.4tn in FY 24 to JPY 12tn by FY33, with plans to pump in at least JPY 500bn into content industry over the next five years.

Companies that already own global IP, paying audiences, and distribution pipelines across these categories are in pole position. Case in point: Sony, the Tokyo-based conglomerate which runs six businesses across gaming, music, film, entertainment technology, imaging, and financial services across the US, Europe, Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Music gains its rhythm

Sony’s FY 25 numbers featured better operations wrapped in a messier bottom line. Revenue rose to JPY 12.5tn from JPY 12.0tn, up 3.7% y/y, with the Image Sensor business and Music segment powering the gains. Image Sensor sales jumped as demand for smartphone camera sensors improved. Music benefited from higher streaming revenue, live events and cartoons. Those gains were enough to offset weaker demand in parts of the electronics business, where display sales remained soft.

The stronger story is profitability. Operating profit rose 13.4% y/y to JPY 1.5tn, adding JPY 171bn y/y, more than three times the pace of revenue growth. This substantial operating leverage reflects stronger contributions from Sony’s higher-margin businesses such as Image Sensor and Music segments.

The catch? Profit improvement did not fully reach shareholders. Net profit attributable to shareholders fell 3.4% y/y to JPY 1tn from JPY 1.1tn. Equity-method investment losses from downsizing the Sony Honda Mobility EV project, weaker financial income, and a heavier tax burden dragged the bottom line.

However, cash flow from operations rose to JPY 2.3tn from JPY 2tn in FY 24. Consequently, FCF rose to JPY 1.7tn, up from JPY 1.5tn the previous year. But are investors impressed?

Discount dilemma

Sony’s stock has been languishing. At JPY 3,470, it is down 4.5% over the past 12 months and still sits below its JPY 4,776 52-week high. That is an awkward place for a company that just delivered higher operating profit and improved cash generation.

The stock trades at 16.5x forward FY 26 earnings, below its 18.3x adjusted 2-year average P/E. A discount can signal opportunity, but it can also mean the market is questioning whether recent profit growth is sustainable.

Meanwhile, analysts see an opportunity. Their average target price of JPY 4,686.8 implies 36.3% upside potential, with 21 out of the 23 monitoring analysts buyers. However, for some reason, the share price is still refusing to follow along.

Tough questions ahead

While structural macroeconomic tailwinds remain in place, the bigger question is whether that momentum can keep translating into shareholder returns. Competition is fierce, consumer spending can turn quickly, gaming releases can disappoint, and content hits are never guaranteed. Investors seem less worried about where Sony is today than about how consistently it can deliver from here.