Easing Momentum: Inflation Cools, Markets Rally
Published on 10/27/2025 at 11:15 am EDT
|12:18pm
|Norma Group announces EUR 50 million goodwill impairment
|RE
|12:14pm
|NYMEX Overview : Petroleum Futures Rising as U.S./China Trade Tensions Ease -- OPIS
|DJ
|12:13pm
|ICE Canola Midday : Spillover from potential U.S./China trade deal
|DJ
|12:10pm
|TREASURIES-US yields rise on potential U.S.-China deal, uncertainty on data availability
|RE
|12:09pm
|LSEG & Anthropic collaborate to make financial data accessible to Claude for enterprise customers
|RE
|12:08pm
|Seika Corporation agreed to acquire Asahi Sunac Corporation from NMC Fund 4 managed by Nippon Mirai Capital Co., Ltd.
|CI
|12:08pm
|JB Financial Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 24, 2025, has expired with 1,298,543 shares, representing 0.69% for KRW 29,999.99 million.
|CI
|12:07pm
|Sanmina Corporation completed the acquisition of Data Center Infrastructure Manufacturing Business of ZT Group Intl, Inc.
|CI
|12:07pm
|Anthropic expands Claude for financial services
|RE
|12:07pm
|Analysguiden Raises Target Value for Beijer Alma Following Strong Report
|FW
|12:07pm
|Guangdong Jialong Food Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|12:07pm
|Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|12:06pm
|Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|12:06pm
|Lets Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|12:06pm
|Shanxi Tond Chemical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
The new silk road of optimism
There are moments when the global economy seems to exhale, as if a long, collective anxiety has briefly lifted. Monday's record-setting Wall Street futures offered such a moment. Stocks soared on whispers of a "framework" between Washington and Beijing-an echo of the fragile truces that have punctuated two decades of managed competition. It was not peace, but it was enough. The prospect of even a start of a trade agreement was sufficient to reignite the machinery of speculation. The Dow futures ticked higher, the Nasdaq bounded upward, and, in the soft light of early trading, optimism once again became an asset class.
Analyst recommendations: Doordash, Five Below, Honeywell International, Microsoft, General Motors…
Earnings calendar for October 27-31: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and others report
China industrial profits surge as officials step up overcapacity crackdown
China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study
AMD and IBM boosted by a report on the use of AMD chips in quantum computing
Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year
