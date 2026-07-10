East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has delivered stronger earnings and cash flow performance over the past year. Investors appear to have taken notice, with the share price rising sharply as confidence in the company's execution has improved.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program has been driving steel demand in the Kingdom - and the 2026 budget makes that crystal clear.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Finance, the government has set total spending at 1.3 trillion Saudi Riyal (USD 350bn), the biggest spending plan the country has ever put out, with SAR 35bn carved out specifically for roads, ports, airports, and logistics. That money has to move through pipes, literally.

Its giga-projects are massive pipe consumers. NEOM alone is building a 600 km carbon steel pipe network just for water transmission, with six major reservoirs and up to 20 pumping stations in the pipeline. The Saudi Water Authority is running its own parallel build-out across the Kingdom to expand desalination capacity and connect residential properties and industrial zones to a clean water supply.

East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry, which is Dammam's biggest Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) steel pipe maker, operates amidst this spending. The company also provides associated pipe coating and lining services, which are protective layers that guard pipes against corrosion and contamination. Its business operates as a single reportable segment focused on steel pipe manufacturing and related services.

Profits steel the show

East Pipes grew revenue by 11.5% y/y to SAR 1.6bn from SAR 1.4bn over 9m 26, driven by substantial growth across the sale of goods and services. However, the more important story is what happened below the top line.

Operating profit rose 32.1% y/y to SAR 452.3m from SAR 342.5m. Consequently, the operating profit margin reached about 28.3% compared to 23.9% a year ago, which is a step up for a manufacturing business. In addition, net profit rose 37.9% y/y to SAR 408.8m from SAR 296.5m, thanks to lower financing costs and a better top line.

The cash flow performance was stronger than the income statement. Operating cash flow reached SAR 650.4m against SAR 355.6m a year ago. Some of that improvement came from lower inventory levels rather than pure earnings growth, which means that these working capital gains cannot be replicated indefinitely. Even so, FCF rose to SAR 612.1m from SAR 347.9m in 9m 25.

Priced for progress

East Pipes' stock has done most of the hard work already. The shares are up 82.2% over the past 12 months and are currently trading at SAR 227, slightly below the 52-week high of SAR 231.1. This shows that investors have already responded to the improvement in earnings, rather than waiting for the story to play out.

This optimism can be seen in the stock’s valuation. East Pipes shares are trading at a FY 27e P/E of 14.1x, well above its 3-year average of 10.6x. Investors are paying a higher price for each riyal of future earnings. When a stock already trades above its historical average, future gains are increasingly dependent on the company continuing to execute rather than benefiting from a re-rating.

The sentiment, however, looks restrained. Analysts’ average target price of SAR 232.5, implies a total 2.4% upside potential. Much of the positive story appears to be reflected already. Even so, both analysts who follow the stock have Buy ratings, indicating that the consensus remains constructive even after the sharp rally.

Cracks in the pipe?

East Pipes is benefiting from a construction cycle that still has momentum behind it, and its recent financial performance shows that demand is filtering through into earnings and cash. The bigger question is sustainability. Large projects create opportunities, but they can also make orders uneven, while inventory gains and working capital improvements are not something a company can cash in on forever. For now, execution looks strong, although keeping it that way may prove harder than getting here in the first place.