The airline reported H1 results in line with its April trading update, characterized by rising fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict and reduced visibility on bookings. However, the group maintains solid commercial momentum and reiterates its medium-term target of exceeding £1bn in pre-tax profit.

easyJet reported an adjusted loss before tax of £552m for H1 2026, compared to a loss of £394m a year earlier, representing a 40% deterioration.

Adjusted EPS came in at -50.1 pence versus -38.9 pence a year ago.



The airline's business continues to grow, however, as evidenced by a 12% increase in group revenue to £3.95bn, slightly below the consensus of £4.03bn.

In detail, passenger revenue rose by 10% to £2.36bn, while easyJet Holidays saw growth of 30% to £518m.



Adjusted EBITDA stood at -£134m, compared to -£5m a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT was -£533m, against a loss of £369m in H1 2025.



Commercial activity remained robust, with a 6% increase in passenger numbers to 42 million and an 8% rise in ASK capacity. The load factor gained 1.9 point, reaching 89.8%.

Unit revenue (RASK) grew by 1% over H1, benefiting notably from the progressive maturity of routes launched last year, favorable currency effects, and an earlier Easter calendar.



A reassuringly strong balance sheet



At the same time, adjusted total unit cost (CASK) increased by 5%. easyJet noted that this rise includes previously identified exceptional items, including 25 million GBP in fuel surcharges recorded in March following the escalation of the Middle East conflict, as well as a £32m net increase in legal provisions.



Cash generation remains solid, with an adjusted net cash position of £434m as of March 31, 2026, compared to £327m GBP a year earlier. Furthermore, the group holds £4.7bn in cash and £5bn in balance sheet assets.



"Despite the short-term uncertainty created by the conflict in the Middle East, easyJet is well-positioned to navigate the current environment, supported by one of the strongest balance sheets in European aviation," commented Kenton Jarvis, CEO of easyJet.



Regarding the outlook, easyJet indicated that summer bookings have been affected by the Middle East conflict, with an increased trend toward late bookings. The group specified that 58% of second-half capacity is currently sold, 2 points lower than a year ago.



In this context, easyJet is maintaining disciplined capacity growth of 3% for FY 2026 and confirms its target of exceeding £1bn in profit before tax over the medium term, once market conditions normalize.



Analyst views



Reacting to the release, AlphaValue reports that the recovery in Q3 bookings, which rose from 63% to 79% sold in one month, was achieved at the cost of significant commercial discounting, leading to a 4% drop in booked unit revenue and a deterioration in summer margin prospects.



The report also indicates that the reallocation of capacity toward domestic and city routes, which are less lucrative, as well as the increase in fuel hedging costs to $726/tonne for the second half, continue to weigh on the group's earnings outlook.



Meanwhile, Bernstein confirms its "Market Perform" rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 425 pence.

The broker believes that H1 results are broadly in line with expectations, but that the summer outlook is softening with an expected 4% decline in unit revenue for Q3.

According to the broker, easyJet is reducing its exposure to destinations affected by Middle East tensions by reallocating capacity to domestic and city routes, which is weighing on yield prospects.



Finally, Panmure Liberum confirms its "Buy" rating on easyJet, with an unchanged price target of 440 pence.

The broker considers H1 results to be in line with expectations but highlights that bookings remain penalized by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.



The broker said that it has lowered its 2026 EPS forecast by 47% to incorporate more cautious fuel cost assumptions. However, it noted that its longer-term estimates remain largely unchanged.



According to Panmure Liberum, easyJet retains solid fundamentals thanks to the growth of easyJet Holidays, a robust liquidity position, and increased capacity discipline.