The airline says the U.S. fund's proposal is attractive enough to consider recommending it, subject to finalizing the transaction terms. The stock is already up nearly 10% in London.

EasyJet said its board and Castlelake have reached an agreement in principle on the main financial terms of a recommended cash takeover offer of 6.90 pounds sterling per share, with a partial alternative in unlisted shares.



After reviewing the proposal with its advisers, the board said it would be prepared to recommend the offer to shareholders if Castlelake announces a firm offer, in line with the U.K. Takeover Code, and if all other terms are finalized.



The proposal remains subject to several customary conditions, including the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the signing of definitive documentation and the receipt of regulatory approvals, with Castlelake committing to use its "best efforts" to secure the latter.



The deadline for Castlelake to announce a firm offer or walk away has been extended to August 3, 2026 at 5 p.m. easyJet said there is no certainty that a firm offer will ultimately be made and advised shareholders to take no action at this stage.



Castlelake has expressed interest in easyJet repeatedly since early June, steadily raising its bids over the weeks: £5.60, then £6, £6.25, £6.50... and now £6.90. Since the first offer, the shares have risen by nearly 40%, climbing from 438 to 612 pence. Reacting to the news, Bernstein reiterated its "market perform" rating on easyJet, keeping its price target unchanged at £450.



According to the broker, a take-private offer led by a Castlelake consortium could eventually result in a break-up of easyJet's key assets, including its fleet of more than 200 aircraft, its sizable Airbus A320neo/A321neo order book, its airport slots at several strategic European hubs and its package travel business, EasyJet Holidays.



The note said such a scenario would help tighten capacity supply in the intra-European market on a lasting basis. Bernstein said it is likely some of the aircraft on order would be redirected to airlines outside Europe, while assets acquired by the major legacy carriers would be operated with lower productivity than that of a point-to-point airline like easyJet.



This shift could reduce European capacity growth by around 0.5%, an impact seen as meaningful in a market whose long-term growth is estimated at about 3% a year. In that context, Bernstein believes the main beneficiaries would be other European airlines, especially low-cost carriers such as Ryanair or Jet2.