EasyJet France faces strike risk, summer disruptions feared
The union representing cabin crew (the Union nationale du personnel navigant commercial, or UNPNC) says a lack of progress in talks could lead to a labor dispute and affect the flight schedule this summer.
According to a letter sent to the media by UNPNC-CFDT, easyJet could face strike action by cabin crew (PNC) in the coming weeks. The union points to "a risk of major disruptions and numerous flight cancellations during the summer".
Specifically, UNPNC-CFDT cites a deterioration in working conditions, marked by frequent schedule changes, assignments to foreign bases to make up for staff shortages, and operational disorganization. The union also criticizes the growing number of night flights, despite a prior commitment by management not to expand them.
According to the labor organization, talks conducted jointly with the Syndicat national du personnel navigant commercial-Force ouvriere (SNPNC-FO) and the Union nationale des navigants de l'aviation civile-Confederation francaise de l'encadrement-Confederation generale des cadres (UNAC CFE-CGC) have produced "no significant progress".
The union also says it is concerned about the prospects of the airline being acquired by American investment funds, and it urges management to quickly open substantive negotiations to avoid a labor dispute.
As of publication, easyJet had not responded to our requests for comment. The stock is up 0.6% in London, at around 622 pence.
easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based point-to-point airline company. The Company's segments include airline business and holiday business. Its airline business operates a route network. It includes approximately 355 aircraft, operating 1,207 routes across 38 countries and 164 airports. Its holiday business sells package holidays. Its destinations include Northern Ireland, Scotland, Channel Islands, England, Austria, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey and more. It offers a customer application for booking and boarding the aircraft. It also includes self-service tools for managing disruption via the application. It caters to multiple market segments including business, visiting friends and family (VFR) and leisure demand.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.