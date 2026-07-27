EasyJet France faces strike risk, summer disruptions feared

The union representing cabin crew (the Union nationale du personnel navigant commercial, or UNPNC) says a lack of progress in talks could lead to a labor dispute and affect the flight schedule this summer.

According to a letter sent to the media by UNPNC-CFDT, easyJet could face strike action by cabin crew (PNC) in the coming weeks. The union points to "a risk of major disruptions and numerous flight cancellations during the summer".



Specifically, UNPNC-CFDT cites a deterioration in working conditions, marked by frequent schedule changes, assignments to foreign bases to make up for staff shortages, and operational disorganization. The union also criticizes the growing number of night flights, despite a prior commitment by management not to expand them.



According to the labor organization, talks conducted jointly with the Syndicat national du personnel navigant commercial-Force ouvriere (SNPNC-FO) and the Union nationale des navigants de l'aviation civile-Confederation francaise de l'encadrement-Confederation generale des cadres (UNAC CFE-CGC) have produced "no significant progress".



The union also says it is concerned about the prospects of the airline being acquired by American investment funds, and it urges management to quickly open substantive negotiations to avoid a labor dispute.



As of publication, easyJet had not responded to our requests for comment. The stock is up 0.6% in London, at around 622 pence.