EasyJet, headed for a possible breakup?

Since early June, the airline has been courted by the U.S. funds Castlelake and Apollo, which have steadily raised the bids over the past weeks, sending the stock soaring. At Bernstein, analysts believe a buyout could mainly signal a breakup ('break-up') of the group, rather than a straightforward plan to invest to improve operating efficiency.

According to Bernstein, the third-quarter results published yesterday by the company are broadly in line with expectations, but the stock's trajectory will chiefly depend on a potential Apollo offer at 7.15 GBP and on the European Commission's stance on airline ownership and control rules. On that point, the analyst argues that the scenario of a breakup of the group after a possible Apollo takeover of easyJet looks more credible than that of a large-scale operational restructuring. The broker believes it would be difficult to triple the airline business's EBIT by 2030, as a conventional turnaround strategy would require.



In its view, the gradual monetization of certain assets, notably the fleet, the aircraft order book, airport slots, flight operations and easyJet Holidays, therefore looks like the most likely option. Bernstein believes such a scenario would reduce intra-European capacity growth by about 80 basis points per year through 2030, a factor that could provide lasting support for pricing and sector profitability.



By way of reminder, Castlelake made an offer in early June at 5.60 GBP per share before raising it over the following weeks to 6 GBP, 6.25 GBP, 6.50 GBP and then 6.90 GBP... That was when Apollo stepped in with an all-cash takeover bid for the entire equity, at 7.15 GBP per share. Those expressions of interest fueled shareholder enthusiasm: the stock climbed more than 50% between June 1 (before Castlelake's first offer) and July 21.



Apollo now has until August 7, 2026 to announce a firm offer or walk away from the deal, in line with the UK Takeover Code. To be continued...