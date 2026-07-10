EasyJet Now Being Courted by Apollo, Shares Soar (Again)

The investment fund is proposing an offer higher than Castlelake's and has secured the airline's board's in-principle support, subject to a definitive agreement on the terms of the transaction. The stock is extending its rally, up 13.3% in London at 666 pence.

easyJet said it has reached an in-principle agreement with Apollo on the main financial terms of a possible all-cash takeover offer for its entire share capital, at a price of 7.15 GBP per share. The proposal values the group's fully diluted equity at around 5.7 bn GBP and represents, in particular, an 81% premium to the closing price on May 28, 2026.



Eligible shareholders could also choose to roll their shares into Apollo's acquisition vehicle via a share alternative, the terms of which remain to be defined. The offer would be financed through a combination of equity provided by Apollo and debt, with Barclays saying it is able to arrange the financing.



easyJet's board believes the financial terms of the proposal are sufficiently attractive to consider recommending it to shareholders, subject to the other conditions of the transaction being finalized. It is no longer supporting Castlelake's competing proposal at 6.90 GBP per share.



The announcement does not constitute a firm offer. Apollo has until August 7, 2026 to announce a definitive offer or walk away from the transaction, in line with the UK Takeover Code.



Analysts see the offer as credible



Reacting to the bid, Bernstein reiterated its 'market perform' rating on easyJet, with its price target unchanged at 660 GBp. The broker said Apollo's offer of 7.15 GBP per share, higher than Castlelake's 6.90 GBP, increases the chances the airline can stay on its current growth trajectory.



In the broker's view, the transaction strengthens the credibility of easyJet's development case, while remaining demanding financially. Bernstein said that 'a very ambitious restructuring of costs and a turnaround in results, well above our current forecasts, would be needed for this transaction to make sense at this price', adding that a major restructuring or asset disposals would be essential to justify the proposed valuation.



The note also says the main hurdle remains regulatory: European rules require an airline operating within the Union to be majority-controlled by European investors, so Apollo will likely need to team up with European partners. Bernstein nevertheless said this is the last real obstacle, with competition issues 'not a topic'.



For its part, RBC Europe reiterated its 'market perform' rating on easyJet shares, with its price target unchanged at 600 GBp.

The research house said the arrival of a second buyer should support the stock. It expects a positive market reaction, reflecting 'a higher probability of an acquisition as well as a potentially higher price'.



RBC remains cautious, however, about the prospects for another bump in price. The broker noted that Castlelake had already raised its initial bid from 5.60 GBP at the board's request and said 'the possibility of a further improved offer cannot be ruled out', while noting that some comparable airlines now trade at a more attractive valuation.



By way of reminder, RBC recently cut its recommendation to 'market perform'. The analyst said its 600 GBp price target, based on net asset value, already reflects 'a greater than 60% probability of an acquisition', using a price of 7 GBP per share in that scenario.



At the time of Castlelake's first offer in early June, easyJet shares were trading around 4 GBP. This morning, they are trading around 6.66 GBP.



