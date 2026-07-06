EasyJet ready to accept a Castlelake bid, but investors remain wary

easyJet shares hit their highest level in four years after the airline said it was, in principle, willing to accept a £5.5bn takeover offer from U.S. fund Castlelake. The board said it is open to a sweetened proposal at £6.90 a share, up from an initial £5.60, which could lead to the group being taken off the London Stock Exchange. Despite that progress, the stock remained well below the proposed price, a sign markets still doubt the deal will go through.

The main questions center on European regulatory constraints, which require that an airline operating in the European Union be majority owned and controlled by European interests. Several analysts say the structure Castlelake has in mind will have to prove it complies with those requirements, while also securing shareholder backing. The fund plans to hold 49% of the acquisition vehicle, with the remaining 51% held by two European airline industry executives, but that setup still has to convince the relevant authorities.



This takeover attempt comes at a difficult time for aviation, with rising fuel prices and geopolitical tensions adding to expectations of consolidation across the sector. Since Castlelake's interest emerged in late May, easyJet shares have risen by more than 50%. Analysts say the offer represents an attractive premium, even if it remains below the valuation levels seen before the pandemic. Castlelake now has until August 3 to submit a firm offer or walk away.