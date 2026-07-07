EasyJet ready to accept offer from Castlelake, but investors remain cautious

easyJet shares hit their highest level in four years after the airline said that it is, in principle, willing to accept a £5.5bn takeover offer from the US fund Castlelake. The board said that it is open to a higher proposal of £6.90 per share, up from the initial £5.60, which could lead to the group being delisted from the London Stock Exchange. Despite this progress, the stock remained well below the proposed price, a sign that markets still doubt the deal will go through.