The main questions center on European regulatory constraints, which require that an airline operating in the European Union be majority owned and controlled by European interests. Several analysts believe that the structure envisioned by Castlelake will have to prove that it complies with those requirements, while also securing shareholder backing. The fund plans to hold 49% of the acquisition vehicle, with the remaining 51% going to two European airline industry executives, although this setup still has to convince the relevant authorities.
This takeover attempt comes at a difficult time for air travel, which has been hit by higher fuel prices and geopolitical tensions, which are fueling expectations of consolidation across the sector. Since Castlelake's interest was disclosed in late May, easyJet shares have soared over 50%. Analysts say that the offer represents an attractive premium, even though it remains below valuation levels seen before the pandemic. Castlelake now has until August 3 to submit a firm offer or drop its plan.
EasyJet ready to accept offer from Castlelake, but investors remain cautious
easyJet shares hit their highest level in four years after the airline said that it is, in principle, willing to accept a £5.5bn takeover offer from the US fund Castlelake. The board said that it is open to a higher proposal of £6.90 per share, up from the initial £5.60, which could lead to the group being delisted from the London Stock Exchange. Despite this progress, the stock remained well below the proposed price, a sign that markets still doubt the deal will go through.
The main questions center on European regulatory constraints, which require that an airline operating in the European Union be majority owned and controlled by European interests. Several analysts believe that the structure envisioned by Castlelake will have to prove that it complies with those requirements, while also securing shareholder backing. The fund plans to hold 49% of the acquisition vehicle, with the remaining 51% going to two European airline industry executives, although this setup still has to convince the relevant authorities.