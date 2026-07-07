The main questions center on European regulatory constraints, which require that an airline operating in the European Union be majority owned and controlled by European interests. Several analysts believe that the structure envisioned by Castlelake will have to prove that it complies with those requirements, while also securing shareholder backing. The fund plans to hold 49% of the acquisition vehicle, with the remaining 51% going to two European airline industry executives, although this setup still has to convince the relevant authorities.

This takeover attempt comes at a difficult time for air travel, which has been hit by higher fuel prices and geopolitical tensions, which are fueling expectations of consolidation across the sector. Since Castlelake's interest was disclosed in late May, easyJet shares have soared over 50%. Analysts say that the offer represents an attractive premium, even though it remains below valuation levels seen before the pandemic. Castlelake now has until August 3 to submit a firm offer or drop its plan.