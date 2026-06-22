EasyJet Rejects Castlelake Buyout Offer for the Third Time

The U.K. low-cost carrier has just turned down a third takeover approach from the U.S. investment fund, which offered 625 GBX per share.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Castlelake has been rebuffed for a third time by easyJet. The U.S. fund offered 625 GBX per share, after previously proposing 560 GBX and then 600 GBX. EasyJet's board again refused to enter talks on this new basis.



As a result, Castlelake opted to make its plan public, allowing shareholders to form a view ahead of the regulatory deadline of June 26. On that date, under U.K. takeover rules, the fund will have to formalize an offer or lose the right to do so for several months (the put-up or shut-up rule).



A hefty premium to recent prices



According to the investor, the proposed price represents a premium of about 59% to the closing price of 394.2 GBX recorded on May 28, the last trading day before its interest in easyJet was made public. The offer also amounts to a 71% premium to the volume-weighted average price recorded between April 16 and that same date.



In addition to the cash component, Castlelake is considering offering a partial share alternative that would allow certain investors to retain a stake in easyJet once the company is taken private. This option would nonetheless be subject to ownership caps and transfer restrictions.



The deal could, however, run into other hurdles, notably compliance with European ownership and control rules that apply to airlines. To meet these requirements, Castlelake has teamed up with Peter Bellew and Mark Breen, two European Union investors with experience in the airline sector.



EasyJet closed at 504 GBX last Friday.