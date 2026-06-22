Castlelake has been rebuffed for a third time by easyJet. The U.S. fund offered 625 GBX per share, after previously proposing 560 GBX and then 600 GBX. EasyJet's board again refused to enter talks on this new basis.
As a result, Castlelake opted to make its plan public, allowing shareholders to form a view ahead of the regulatory deadline of June 26. On that date, under U.K. takeover rules, the fund will have to formalize an offer or lose the right to do so for several months (the put-up or shut-up rule).
A hefty premium to recent prices
According to the investor, the proposed price represents a premium of about 59% to the closing price of 394.2 GBX recorded on May 28, the last trading day before its interest in easyJet was made public. The offer also amounts to a 71% premium to the volume-weighted average price recorded between April 16 and that same date.
In addition to the cash component, Castlelake is considering offering a partial share alternative that would allow certain investors to retain a stake in easyJet once the company is taken private. This option would nonetheless be subject to ownership caps and transfer restrictions.
The deal could, however, run into other hurdles, notably compliance with European ownership and control rules that apply to airlines. To meet these requirements, Castlelake has teamed up with Peter Bellew and Mark Breen, two European Union investors with experience in the airline sector.
easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based point-to-point airline company. The Company's segments include airline business and holiday business. Its airline business operates a route network. It includes approximately 355 aircraft, operating 1,207 routes across 38 countries and 164 airports. Its holiday business sells package holidays. Its destinations include Northern Ireland, Scotland, Channel Islands, England, Austria, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey and more. It offers a customer application for booking and boarding the aircraft. It also includes self-service tools for managing disruption via the application. It caters to multiple market segments including business, visiting friends and family (VFR) and leisure demand.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.