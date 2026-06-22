The British low-cost carrier has just rebuffed a third acquisition proposal from the American investment firm, which offered 625 GBX per share.

Castlelake has been turned away for the third time by easyJet. The American fund proposed 625 pennies per share, following previous offers of 560 pennies and 600 pennies. The easyJet board of directors has once again refused to enter negotiations on this new basis.



Consequently, Castlelake has chosen to make its proposal public to allow shareholders to form their own opinion ahead of the June 26 regulatory deadline. By that date, in accordance with British takeover regulations, the fund must either formalize an offer or lose the right to do so for several months, under the "put-up or shut-up" principle.



A Significant Premium on Recent Prices



According to the investor, the proposed price represents a premium of approximately 59% compared to the closing price of 394.2 pennies recorded on May 28, the last trading day before its interest in easyJet was made public. The offer also represents a 71% premium over the volume-weighted average price recorded between April 16 and that same date.



In addition to the cash component, Castlelake intends to offer a partial share alternative, allowing certain investors to maintain a stake in easyJet once the company is taken private. However, this option would remain subject to ownership caps and transfer restrictions.



The transaction could, however, face other hurdles, notably compliance with European ownership and control rules applicable to airlines. To meet these requirements, Castlelake has partnered with Peter Bellew and Mark Breen, two European Union national investors with extensive experience in the aviation sector.



EasyJet closed at 504 pennies last Friday.