The airline group described the investment firm's approach as "highly opportunistic." easyJet also stated that it is fully aware "of its duty to maximize shareholder value and will review any proposal should one be made. In such an evaluation, it will pay particular attention to the proposed valuation as well as the feasibility of the transaction."
In its press release, the company also highlighted the opportunistic nature of the timing, noting that easyJet's share price is "temporarily depressed", due to the war in the Middle East and its impact on customer confidence and jet fuel prices.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg pointed out that as a US entity, Castlelake would be unable to gain full control of the airline group, as it operates under British and European rules requiring majority ownership and control by regional nationals. The investment firm would therefore either have to settle for a smaller stake or team up with a local partner.
Easyjet PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company engaged in providing flights and package holidays, principally in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Airline business and Holidays business. The Airline business segment operates its route network. The Holidays business segment sells holiday packages. Its fleet includes A319, A320, A320 neo and A321 neo. The Companyâ€™s total fleet comprises approximately 355 aircraft, operating 1,207 routes across 38 countries and 164 airports. Its subsidiaries include easyJet Airline Company Limited, easyJet Sterling Limited, easyJet UK Limited, easyJet Europe Airline GmbH, easyJet Switzerland S.A., easyJet FinCo B.V., easyJet MT Limited, easyJet HQ Holdings Limited, easyJet HQ Limited, easyJet HQ Development Limited, easyJet Holidays Holdings Limited, and others. The easyJet Airline Company Limited and easyJet Switzerland S.A. subsidiaries are engaged in airline operations.
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