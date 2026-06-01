easyJet shares surged on the London Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell (+10.6% to 440 pence), following an expression of interest from Castlelake LP.

The airline group described the investment firm's approach as "highly opportunistic." easyJet also stated that it is fully aware "of its duty to maximize shareholder value and will review any proposal should one be made. In such an evaluation, it will pay particular attention to the proposed valuation as well as the feasibility of the transaction."



In its press release, the company also highlighted the opportunistic nature of the timing, noting that easyJet's share price is "temporarily depressed", due to the war in the Middle East and its impact on customer confidence and jet fuel prices.



Meanwhile, Bloomberg pointed out that as a US entity, Castlelake would be unable to gain full control of the airline group, as it operates under British and European rules requiring majority ownership and control by regional nationals. The investment firm would therefore either have to settle for a smaller stake or team up with a local partner.