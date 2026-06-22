BioArctic is benefiting from a research deal with Eli Lilly in neurodegenerative diseases, while EasyJet is still buoyed by speculation around Castlelake. At the bottom of the table, Babcock is sliding despite revenue growth, weighed down by a weaker full-year profit, while several Italian names are slipping on dividend detachment.

Stocks up



BioArctic (+5%) : the Swedish biotech has signed a research agreement with Eli Lilly in neurodegenerative diseases. BioArctic will develop a new drug candidate by combining its BrainTransporter technology with a molecule from the U.S. drugmaker. The deal includes an upfront payment of $30m and up to $770m in milestone payments, plus royalties on potential sales.



Infineon (+5%) : the German semiconductor specialist is gaining after a dramatic price-target increase from Bernstein, which raised its target to €102 from €74 while maintaining its outperform rating.



EasyJet (+4%) : the U.K. low-cost airline welcomed the publication of a third takeover bid made public by U.S. fund Castlelake, valuing the stock at 625 pence per share as part of an overall $6.3bn transaction. Management's repeated rejection suggests the possibility of a higher offer.



Nordex (+2%) : the German wind-turbine maker is rising after announcing new orders of 484 MW in the United States, underscoring solid demand in the U.S. renewable energy market. This meaningful intake strengthens visibility on the group's order book.



ArgenX (+2%) : the Belgian-Dutch biotech is benefiting from the start of coverage by BNP Paribas Exane at outperform. The broker set an ambitious price target of $1,219, reflecting confidence in the autoimmune-disease specialist's potential.



Stocks down



Babcock International (-4%) : despite higher revenue, the British aerospace and defense group saw its full-year profit decline. The drop is partly explained by a charge tied to the Type 31 frigate program. The company is nevertheless staying the course and reaffirmed its medium-term outlook.



Hera (-5%) : six Milan-listed stocks are going ex-dividend. While STMicroelectronics is bucking the trend with a +2.07% gain, the bias is lower for Leonardo (-0.89%), Poste Italiane (-3.66%), Snam (-3.51%) and Terna (-3.56%). Hera is also affected by the move.