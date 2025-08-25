Ebara: An integrated industrial model central to critical infrastructure Founded in 1912 by Issey Hatakeyama, inspired by Professor Ariya Inokuchi's pioneering work on centrifugal pumps, Ebara has become one of the world's leading manufacturers of fluid machinery and equipment. While the company's technological DNA has remained true to its original motto, Netsu to Makoto, it has constantly reinvented itself to meet the major industrial and environmental challenges of the century. With over 80 subsidiaries and 16,000 employees worldwide, Ebara now operates in 111 business locations and holds dominant positions in such crucial segments as compressors for the downstream oil industry and pumps for drainage stations in Japan. Tommy Douziech Published on 08/25/2025 at 10:41 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2025 Share

The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on EBARA CORPORATION since 2025-07-09 .