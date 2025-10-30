On Wednesday evening, eBay reported better-than-expected quarterly results, marked in particular by double-digit growth in its total business, but the US e-commerce group presented forecasts for 2026 that were considered disappointing.



The online auction specialist, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, reported that the total value of goods sold on its platform (GMV) increased by 10% in the past quarter to $20.1bn, while the consensus estimate was only $19.4bn.



Also in the third quarter, the San Jose, California-based group posted net income of $636m, or $1.36 per share, compared with $588m ($1.19 per share) a year earlier.



Its operating margin excluding exceptional items (non-GAAP) nevertheless fell slightly to 27.1% from 27.2% a year earlier, while revenue rose 9% to $2.82bn, well above the consensus estimate of $2.74bn.



In its press release, eBay emphasizes that its revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter to between 10% and 12%, but analysts note that its non-GAAP operating margin forecast, expected to be between 25.8% and 26.3%, is lower than analysts' forecasts (26.9%).



Investors also appear concerned about the outlook for 2026, even though management has assured them that it expects total activity (GMV) and revenue to increase at constant exchange rates next year.



However, the lack of quantified forecasts is leading professionals to fear a slowdown in growth, due to an unfavorable basis for comparison after a rather successful 2025 financial year so far.



"The recent acceleration in growth has led the market to set high estimates, which necessarily increases the risk of disappointment," warns Jefferies, which maintains an "underperform" rating on the stock due to valuation multiples that are considered high given its lower growth compared to its peers.



eBay shares fell nearly 15% on Thursday morning, returning to three-month lows.