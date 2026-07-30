eBay takes over Depop in the fashion sector

eBay says it has completed the acquisition of Depop, a leading consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace specializing in fashion, with a highly engaged customer base drawn from Generation Z and millennials.

"With millions of users buying and selling fashion items, Depop has built one of the most vibrant communities in fashion resale and developed a distinctive, community-led platform built around discovery, creativity and peer-to-peer connection," eBay says.



"Its highly engaged customer base and affordable fashion offering make Depop a natural complement to eBay's leading position in C2C commerce," the online auction giant adds, also noting that fashion represents annual gross merchandise volume of more than $10bn for the group.



Within the group, Depop will operate as a standalone business, while keeping its brand, platform, customer experience and culture. eBay's capabilities will help the subsidiary improve the buyer and seller experience, as well as accelerate its growth.