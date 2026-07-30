eBay says it has completed the acquisition of Depop, a leading consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace specializing in fashion, with a highly engaged customer base drawn from Generation Z and millennials.
"With millions of users buying and selling fashion items, Depop has built one of the most vibrant communities in fashion resale and developed a distinctive, community-led platform built around discovery, creativity and peer-to-peer connection," eBay says.
"Its highly engaged customer base and affordable fashion offering make Depop a natural complement to eBay's leading position in C2C commerce," the online auction giant adds, also noting that fashion represents annual gross merchandise volume of more than $10bn for the group.
Within the group, Depop will operate as a standalone business, while keeping its brand, platform, customer experience and culture. eBay's capabilities will help the subsidiary improve the buyer and seller experience, as well as accelerate its growth.
eBay Inc. is the leading online marketplace. The group operates a computer platform that allows individuals and professionals to conduct their purchasing and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is ensured through many Internet sites (ebay.com available in several languages, half.com, rent.com, shopping.com, kijiji.com, mobile.de and marktplaats.nl).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.2%), the United Kingdom (14.1%), China (11.3%), Germany (8.8%) and other (13.6%).
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