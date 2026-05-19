A company can report profits… while still losing money. Behind reassuring figures sometimes lie crushing debt, depleted cash reserves or accounting gimmicks. Gross margin, EBITDA, EBIT, free cash flow: each ratio tells a different story. Invesstors just need to know which one to pay (the most) attention to.

In most scenarios, high margins are a hallmark of success. While this ratio depends heavily on the business sector, it remains the key indicator of financial performance. Simply put, the margin measures a company's ability to convert sales into profits. For example, a 60% margin means that for a product sold at €100, the company retains €60.

A true reflection of profitability, the margin fluctuates based on internal levers (manufacturing costs, transport, storage) and external factors (state of demand, market prices).

The semiconductor sector perfectly illustrates this dynamic: foundries are currently posting "indecent" margins, driven by record demand that enables them to dictate prices. Conversely, heavy industry or aircraft engine manufacturers must contend with structurally low margins, squeezed by very high production costs. We speak of margins in the plural because they cover distinct accounting realities that should not be confused.

The different types of margins

Gross margin represents the difference between revenue and the cost of goods sold. For example, if a company generates €1000 in sales with a production cost of €700, its gross margin amounts to €300, or 30%. While simple to calculate, it is however incomplete as it ignores fixed costs, administrative expenses and taxes.

EBITDA margin, as the name suggests, is based on EBITDA. It is what remains in the coffers after paying operating expenses, although comes before debt interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It disregards the financing method. Whether the company uses its own funds or takes on heavy debt, the EBITDA margin remains unchanged, unlike the net margin which would plunge under the weight of interest. It is ideal for comparing companies with different capital structures.

EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT (EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization) by revenue. This margin takes into account the accounting reflection of past equipment renewal (CAPEX). It is crucial for analyzing heavy industries where equipment is expensive and wears out quickly. It helps identify companies that invest massively, even at the risk of weakening their financial structure.

Finally, net margin is calculated by dividing net profit by revenue. It incorporates all expenses, including taxation and exceptional items. A point of vigilance: a company can artificially inflate this figure by selling an asset (a warehouse, for example). This exceptional profit can then mask a lack of profitability in the core business.

A special mention goes to the "Free Cash Flow" margin, which is based on actual cash movements. A discrepancy can exist: if a company sells for €1m, while its client only pays the following year, its net margin will be positive, but its FCF margin will be negative. In short, it is the indicator that verifies if money has actually entered the accounts. It is harder to window-dress than others, making it a preferred indicator for analysts.

How to use them?

The best advice is never to rely on a single ratio. Each margin tells just part of the story, and it is their comparison that reveals a company's true profile. Reading an income statement by only looking at the top-line revenue and the bottom-line net result teaches very little. The devil, as always, is in the detail, i.e. the intermediate lines.

A few typical cases illustrate where to look

Flattering net income, bleeding operations. This was the case for Sears in 2018: $182m in net profit reported in Q1, although an operating result (loss) of -$207m over the same period. The difference came from massive store divestments. The income statement seemed reassuring, but the actual business was losing money. The group went bankrupt the next year.

Brilliant operations, net income crushed by debt. A company can post a solid EBITDA margin and a net result decimated by interest payments. This was typically Altice's profile before its forced deleveraging. The operational engine runs well, but the financial structure confiscates profitability for the benefit of creditors. Comparing EBITDA margin and net margin immediately provides the measure of the problem.

Accounting profit, absent cash flow. A company can report profits and burn cash. Wirecard, before its collapse in 2020, displayed flattering net margins for largely fictitious liquidity. Without going as far as fraud, many high-growth or capital-intensive companies show this gap: the net margin is positive, while the free cash flow margin remains sustainably negative. This is a signal that growth is being financed and depends on the patience of lenders.

Seductive EBITDA, disappointing EBIT. In heavy industries (telecoms, transport, infrastructure), the gap between EBITDA margin and EBIT margin measures the weight of asset renewal. An EBITDA margin of 40% that falls to 8% in EBIT reflects a business where depreciation absorbs most of the apparent profitability. This is the typical trap of telecom operators: spectacular EBITDA margins, but much more modest real profitability.