Unsurprisingly, the ECB left rates unchanged and raised its growth forecasts. The status quo is emerging as the base case for 2026.

The ECB cut rates 8 times between June 2024 and June 2025 and has since kept its main policy rate at 2%. At this level, monetary policy is considered neutral; it neither stimulates the economy nor restrains it.

But since the summer, the idea that the ECB should still deliver one or two additional rate cuts had remained on the table.

The conversation has changed in recent weeks, however. The European economy has held up better than most forecasts to U.S. tariffs, and the latest inflation figures have surprised slightly to the upside.

As a result, rate cuts are no longer on the agenda. On the contrary, the hawks have seized the moment. Last week, Isabel Schnabel, a hawkish member of the ECB Executive Board, told Bloomberg she shared "market expectations that the next move will be a hike".

But a prolonged hold is now the central scenario. The ECB says it is "well positioned", and the economic outlook would have to differ markedly from its projections (significantly weaker growth or higher inflation) for it to adjust rates in the coming months.

At the press conference, Christine Lagarde gave no guidance, sticking to the usual phrasing: the ECB is not "pre-committed", and there is no "predefined rate path".

The status quo is reinforced by the ECB's new economic projections. Compared with September, growth was raised from 1% to 1.2% for 2026. And the ECB expects inflation at 1.9% in 2026, above its previous estimate of 1.7%.

Source: ECB

The ECB estimates that inflation "should stabilize at the 2% target over the medium term". The first projection for 2028 already shows price growth of 2.0% at that horizon.

The exchange rate will need watching in the coming months. If the euro continues to appreciate against the dollar, that will reduce imported inflation and hurt European exporters. This year, EUR/USD gained 13%. A move of similar magnitude next year could lead to additional rate cuts.