Founded as a C-band satellite distributor in 1980, EchoStar is today a major communications company with businesses in Pay-TV, wireless, and satellite broadband. While it is investing in 5G and connectivity to drive future growth, the company remains under pressure from declining Pay-TV revenue, rising competition, and negative cash flow. Let's take a closer look.

EchoStar operates within the broader communication services industry, which is projected to grow from about $1.3 trillion in 2016 to nearly $1.6 trillion by 2029, driven by rising demand for mobile data, 5G connectivity, and broadband access. While traditional satellite TV faces headwinds, the company is evolving toward 5G and enterprise satellite solutions, aligning its strategy with the industry’s strongest growth drivers in connectivity and digital services.

EchoStar’s Pay-TV business revolves around DISH TV and Sling TV. DISH still leads with 5.7 million subscribers at year-end 2024, supported by the Hopper DVR, app integrations, and DISH Anywhere. Sling adds 2.1 million customers with lower-cost streaming bundles like Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Freestream, plus targeted Latino and international tiers. Together they reach 7.8 million U.S. households, with ARPU above $108 and churn improving, underscoring stronger unit economics even as the base declines.

Competition remains fierce as cable bundles pair video with broadband, and streaming leaders like YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Netflix, and Disney+ shape viewing habits. DISH leans on service quality and retention incentives to hold higher-value customers, while Sling competes on affordability and flexibility.

EchoStar’s Wireless arm runs mainly through Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile, with prepaid and postpaid plans, device financing, and premium phones. It still relies heavily on T-Mobile and AT&T as an MVNO but is gradually shifting traffic onto its own Open RAN 5G network. By late 2024, it had rolled out broadband 5G to 268 million people and VoNR coverage to 220 million—the largest footprint of its kind worldwide.

The market remains brutally competitive, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile setting the pace, while cable-backed MVNOs like Spectrum and Xfinity, plus low-cost rivals like Mint and Cricket, keep pricing tight. On Monday, SpaceX announced it would acquire EchoStar’s wireless spectrum for about $17 billion to end a regulatory investigation and reduce its debt (the stock surged).

EchoStar’s Broadband and Satellite Services segment, led by Hughes, serves consumer, enterprise, and government customers. For households and small businesses, it provides satellite broadband across the Americas, bolstered by the EchoStar XXIV launch in late 2023. On the enterprise side, Hughes supports retailers, airlines, banks, and government agencies with managed network services, ground infrastructure, and terminals, often under long-term contracts. It also supplies gateways and network solutions to other satellite operators, balancing roles as both provider and technology vendor.

Starlink, Viasat, and Gilat are expanding aggressively in consumer broadband with high-capacity LEO and GEO satellites. EchoStar’s advantage comes from scale, spectrum, and multi-transport reach, but maintaining relevance will require ongoing innovation as LEO and hybrid networks push new benchmarks in speed, latency, and cost.

EchoStar’s operations are heavily regulated worldwide, with the FCC at the center of U.S. oversight across satellite, Pay-TV, broadband, and wireless spectrum. The company must comply with strict licensing, build-out, and renewal rules for its satellites and 5G spectrum, where missing milestones can trigger fines or license revocation. Pay-TV services are also bound by the Communications and Copyright Acts, covering carriage and public interest obligations, while global activities require ITU coordination and country-level approvals. On top of this, EchoStar faces fast-evolving privacy and data protection laws, export controls, and trade sanctions, all of which carry rising penalties.

In 2024, Pay-TV remained the largest contributor with $10.69 billion in revenue, but this was down from $11.57 billion in 2023, as subscriber erosion continued to pressure the segment. Wireless revenue came in at $3.61 billion, a modest decline from $3.73 billion the prior year, reflecting competitive dynamics as EchoStar transitions Boost customers onto its own 5G network. Broadband and Satellite Services posted $1.58 billion in revenue, down from $1.76 billion in 2023, as the consumer broadband base contracted, partly offset by steady enterprise and mobility demand. Altogether, total revenue declined to $15.83 billion versus $17.02 billion in 2023, with the shortfall largely driven by Pay-TV losses. Despite this top-line contraction, EchoStar narrowed its net loss to $119.5 million, aided by noncash debt exchange gains, while OIBDA improved to $1.63 billion from $1.32 billion.

In Q2 2025, EchoStar posted $3.73 billion in revenue, down 5.8% YoY, with Pay-TV falling 8% to $2.46 billion and Broadband & Satellite Services down nearly 14% to $340 million, partially offset by a 4.7% gain in Wireless to $935 million. Profitability weakened sharply, as OIBDA dropped 36.8% to $280 million, reflecting declines across all segments, most notably an 11.9% drop in Pay-TV and a 14.6% decline in Wireless. Capital intensity increased, with CapEx and capitalized interest rising 11.3% to $747 million, driven by higher spending in Pay-TV and a steep 40% jump in capitalized interest, despite reductions in Wireless and BSS investment.

EchoStar’s valuation lifted ratios to 2.8x EV/Revenue, 33.5x EV/EBITDA, -63.4x EV/EBIT, -52x P/E. The EV/FCF multiple of -27.4x and FCF yield of -3.6% underscore that FCF remains negative while P/B ratio evolves at 1.0x.

EchoStar is in the middle of a difficult transition: Pay-TV still drives most revenue but keeps shrinking, while Wireless and Broadband & Satellite Services hold the real growth potential. Recent results show revenue pressure, weaker margins, and rising capital intensity, leaving free cash flow negative. With valuation already pricing in success, the outlook depends on how effectively EchoStar can monetize its 5G and satellite assets to generate sustainable cash flow and offset Pay-TV’s steady decline.