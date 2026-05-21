ECM Technologies trims stake in Semco Technologies

Semco Technologies has announced that its majority shareholder, ECM Technologies, has completed the sale of 1,111,111 Semco Technologies shares at a price of 45 EUR per share, representing 50 MEUR, to institutional investors via an accelerated private placement.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/21/2026 at 02:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'This transaction allows for a further opening of the capital to existing shareholders and new investors, particularly international ones', stated Laurent Pelissier, CEO of the supplier of strategic components for semiconductor production.



Following the settlement-delivery of the divested shares, scheduled for May 25, ECM Technologies will hold 6,075,546 Semco Technologies shares, representing 59.2% of the share capital and voting rights, while the free float will increase to 40.6% of the share capital.



ECM Technologies has entered into a lock-up agreement with the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for a period of 360 days, identical to the commitment made during Semco's IPO, covering 100% of its remaining holdings, subject to certain customary exceptions.