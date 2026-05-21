'This transaction allows for a further opening of the capital to existing shareholders and new investors, particularly international ones', stated Laurent Pelissier, CEO of the supplier of strategic components for semiconductor production.
Following the settlement-delivery of the divested shares, scheduled for May 25, ECM Technologies will hold 6,075,546 Semco Technologies shares, representing 59.2% of the share capital and voting rights, while the free float will increase to 40.6% of the share capital.
ECM Technologies has entered into a lock-up agreement with the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for a period of 360 days, identical to the commitment made during Semco's IPO, covering 100% of its remaining holdings, subject to certain customary exceptions.
ECM Technologies trims stake in Semco Technologies
Semco Technologies has announced that its majority shareholder, ECM Technologies, has completed the sale of 1,111,111 Semco Technologies shares at a price of 45 EUR per share, representing 50 MEUR, to institutional investors via an accelerated private placement.
Published on 05/21/2026 at 02:22 am EDT
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share