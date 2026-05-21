'This transaction allows for a further opening of the capital to existing shareholders and new investors, particularly international ones', stated Laurent Pelissier, CEO of the supplier of strategic components for semiconductor production.

Following the settlement-delivery of the divested shares, scheduled for May 25, ECM Technologies will hold 6,075,546 Semco Technologies shares, representing 59.2% of the share capital and voting rights, while the free float will increase to 40.6% of the share capital.

ECM Technologies has entered into a lock-up agreement with the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for a period of 360 days, identical to the commitment made during Semco's IPO, covering 100% of its remaining holdings, subject to certain customary exceptions.