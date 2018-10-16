ecycleNYC Program to Expand Curbside Pickups to South Brooklyn and Western Queens

In a press conference held last week by the New York City Department of
Sanitation (DSNY), it was announced that the curbside e-waste pickups
that are part of the City’s groundbreaking ecycleNYC (www.nyc.gov/ecycle)
program, have now expanded beyond Staten Island and north Brooklyn to
now include south Brooklyn and west Queens.
Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia was on hand at the presentation
to announce the expansion of the e-waste curbside collection pilot
program for south Brooklyn and western Queens residents. Also on hand at
the press conference was Jessica Yung, Assistant Project Manager for ERI,
the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition
provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the
United States, and the company responsible for recycling all electronic
waste collected for the ecycleNYC program.
It was announced that the curbside pickups, launched as a pilot effort
by DSNY and ERI in Staten Island (later expanding into Northern
Brooklyn), have been so successful, that the concept is now being made
available to residents in south Brooklyn and western Queens.
Effective immediately, residents in buildings with 1-9 units living in
south Brooklyn and western Queens community boards will be eligible to
receive curbside collection of their unwanted electronics items that are
covered under the NYS disposal ban. This announcement continues the
expansion of the Department’s e-waste curbside collection program, and
is just one of many options available to city residents.
This expansion covers residents living in 1-9 unit buildings in Brooklyn
Community Boards 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18 and Queens
Community Boards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.
“We are excited to be able to continue to expand our curbside collection
of certain e-waste,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.
“Electronics often contain harmful materials, including lead, mercury
and cadmium. We want to keep these toxins from polluting the air, soil,
and water. Our curbside collection program, along with our ecycleNYC
initiative, drop off locations and special events, give residents across
the city a number of options when looking to dispose of their e-waste.”
To request an appointment, residents can call 311 or go to nyc.gov/electronics.
Pickups will take place Monday through Friday, except city holidays.
Items must be placed at the curb, Sanitation Workers cannot enter
private property.
Residents with electronic items may also visit the Special Waste
Drop-Off locations, or attend one of the SAFE Disposal Events. Both
accept e-waste covered by the NYS law. More information is available at nyc.gov/electronics.
Residents living in buildings with 10 or more units should enroll in
ecycleNYC, a free, in-building e-waste collection program for large
buildings.
After collection by Sanitation, ERI removes the e-waste for proper and
safe recycling.
“We are honored to continue to be part of this constructive
collaboration and this innovative and successful partnership with the
great city of New York,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive
Chairman of ERI. “The curbside pickup program is yet another advancement
and added convenience to a residential program that already regularly
provides responsible, effective recycling for millions of New Yorkers’
electronic waste. It’s rewarding to be able to help so many in our city
do the right thing and collect and responsibly recycle their e-waste and
keep toxic electronics out of New York landfills!”
About the New York City Department of Sanitation
The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) keeps New York City healthy, safe
and clean by collecting, recycling and disposing of waste, cleaning
streets and vacant lots, and clearing snow and ice. The Department
operates 59 district garages and manages a fleet of more than 2,000
rear-loading collection trucks, 450 mechanical brooms and 693 salt/sand
spreaders. The Department clears litter, snow and ice from approximately
6,500 miles of City streets and removes debris from vacant lots as well
as abandoned vehicles from City streets.
About ERI
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic
device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to
process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its
eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States.
ERI’s mission is to safeguard organizations, people and the environment.
For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call
1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
