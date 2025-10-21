Edenred reported total revenue of €726m for Q3 2025, up 7.3% LFL (+6.5% as reported), including operating revenue of €667m, up 8.2% LFL.



This growth reflects an acceleration in all business lines from the first two quarters of 2025, improved performance in Europe, and double-digit growth in Latin America and the rest of the world.



Edenred has once again confirmed the strength of its business model in more than 40 countries this quarter. Our Beyond22-25 strategic plan is bearing fruit, thanks to the relevance of our offerings and our ability to market them, management explains.



Edenred confirms its FY 2025 target of at least 10% comparable EBITDA growth (equivalent to a minimum EBITDA of approximately €1.34bn, based on exchange rates at the end of June 2025) and an FCF/EBITDA conversion rate of over 70%.



The payment solutions group specifies that these targets take into account an expected negative impact of €60m on EBITDA in H2 2025 relating to new merchant commission rules in Italy.