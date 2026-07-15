Edenred and Pluxee climb, Morgan Stanley says regulatory risk is already priced in

Pluxee shares were among the biggest gainers in the SBF 120 on Wednesday on the Paris stock market, closely followed by Edenred, after a favorable note from Morgan Stanley analysts, who say the market is overstating the impact of regulatory risks.

According to the U.S. investment bank, investors are currently too focused on regulatory risk, a factor that, in its view, is already priced into share prices, creating particularly attractive, inexpensive valuations for two highly cash-generative companies that also have solid medium-term growth drivers.



'Rather than seeing structurally broken business models, we see a repositioned, cash-generative sub-sector, in which Edenred offers the clearest recovery profile,' Morgan Stanley says in its report.



In this respect, Edenred stands out as the bank's preferred play (preferred play), notably thanks to the diversification of its businesses.



Morgan Stanley also believes current valuation levels, which imply 12-month price-to-earnings multiples (P/E) of just 9x for Pluxee and 11x for Edenred, are far too low.



The New York firm is surprised that such ratios apply to two companies capable of generating mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth (between 5% and 9%), as well as an increase in operating profit (Ebit) at the high end of a single-digit range, together supporting average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% to 12%.



Adjusted price targets, potential risks identified



Against this backdrop, the bank reiterates its overweight recommendation on Edenred, with a slightly raised price target to €34 from €33, implying 38% upside potential.



MS recommends an equal-weight on Pluxee, with a target cut to €15.5 from €21, implying 18% upside potential.



The analysts nevertheless temper their optimism by identifying downside risks for both stocks, notably if regulation in France were to align with the more restrictive models applied in Brazil or Italy.



They also cite the risk of being too optimistic about offsetting factors, such as penetration of the SME market, which could prove structurally weaker than expected.



At 15:45, Pluxee shares were up nearly 4% at €13.4, their highest level since December 2025. Edenred was up 2.3% at around €23.5, a peak since November 2025, while the SBF 120 was inching up around 0.1% over the same period.