Edenred and Pluxee climb, Morgan Stanley says regulatory risk is already priced in
Pluxee shares were among the biggest gainers in the SBF 120 on Wednesday on the Paris stock market, closely followed by Edenred, after a favorable note from Morgan Stanley analysts, who say the market is overstating the impact of regulatory risks.
According to the U.S. investment bank, investors are currently too focused on regulatory risk, a factor that, in its view, is already priced into share prices, creating particularly attractive, inexpensive valuations for two highly cash-generative companies that also have solid medium-term growth drivers.
'Rather than seeing structurally broken business models, we see a repositioned, cash-generative sub-sector, in which Edenred offers the clearest recovery profile,' Morgan Stanley says in its report.
In this respect, Edenred stands out as the bank's preferred play (preferred play), notably thanks to the diversification of its businesses.
Morgan Stanley also believes current valuation levels, which imply 12-month price-to-earnings multiples (P/E) of just 9x for Pluxee and 11x for Edenred, are far too low.
The New York firm is surprised that such ratios apply to two companies capable of generating mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth (between 5% and 9%), as well as an increase in operating profit (Ebit) at the high end of a single-digit range, together supporting average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% to 12%.
Against this backdrop, the bank reiterates its overweight recommendation on Edenred, with a slightly raised price target to €34 from €33, implying 38% upside potential.
MS recommends an equal-weight on Pluxee, with a target cut to €15.5 from €21, implying 18% upside potential.
The analysts nevertheless temper their optimism by identifying downside risks for both stocks, notably if regulation in France were to align with the more restrictive models applied in Brazil or Italy.
They also cite the risk of being too optimistic about offsetting factors, such as penetration of the SME market, which could prove structurally weaker than expected.
At 15:45, Pluxee shares were up nearly 4% at €13.4, their highest level since December 2025. Edenred was up 2.3% at around €23.5, a peak since November 2025, while the SBF 120 was inching up around 0.1% over the same period.
Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 60 million employees and more than 2 million partner merchants in 44 countries via nearly 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
-
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.