Edenred and Pluxee Shine Amid Temporary Suspension of Meal Voucher Reform in Brazil

Edenred (+7.97%, at 18.56€) and Pluxee (+6.96%, at 11.99€) stand out at the top of the SBF 120 index after a Bloomberg report revealed that a judge at the Federal Court of São Paulo issued an injunction suspending the implementation of the Brazilian government's new decree to regulate the meal voucher market, affecting Ticket SA (an Edenred subsidiary).

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/21/2026 at 08:34 am EST

While this provisional injunction marks a victory for Edenred, Jefferies believes the government is likely to appeal to a higher regional court or even the Supreme Court.





Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Its Target



Regarding Edenred, Kepler Cheuvreux has adjusted its forecasts to account for a negative impact on EBITDA in Brazil. Now, "our estimates incorporate a 13% drop in EBITDA in 2026, before an improvement in 2027. We do not foresee any deterioration in the sector's growth fundamentals (as indicated in our post-CMD note published in mid-November) and do not anticipate further regulatory changes at this stage," notes the research firm, which maintained its Buy recommendation on the stock while lowering its price target from 40 to 28€.



As for Pluxee, the research firm also reduced its target, from 28 to 18€. "We are lowering our price target and reaffirming our Buy recommendation as we do not expect any additional regulatory impact. Pluxee has leeway to preserve its EBITDA margin in Brazil. Also, the current valuation does not reflect Pluxee's growth profile (underlying earnings growth)," it explained.