Edenred Confirms It Has Been Approached by Investment Funds

In a terse statement, Edenred said it had been "approached on an exploratory basis by investment funds", but that it "has, to date, no information as to the reality of their interest".

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/18/2026 at 08:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The French group, which provides workplace payment services and solutions, added that it "does not intend to make any further communication on this subject and remains focused on executing its Amplify25-28 strategy".



This morning, the daily newsletter "La Lettre", which specializes in confidential information, reported that British private equity firm BC Partners may be considering taking control of the meal-voucher leader.



The outlet added that BC Partners would be looking to partner with another private equity fund to put the deal together, and that it had approached four other funds for that purpose, including CVC, PSP, Apollo and CD&R, according to Oddo BHF, which was reacting to the article.



According to the research desk, BC Partners would be valuing a potential acquisition price for Edenred at €27-28 per share, implying a 31% to 35% premium to the spot price and implicit multiples of 12 to 12.5 times on 2027 P/E.