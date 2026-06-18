The French group, which provides workplace payment services and solutions, added that it "does not intend to make any further communication on this subject and remains focused on executing its Amplify25-28 strategy".
This morning, the daily newsletter "La Lettre", which specializes in confidential information, reported that British private equity firm BC Partners may be considering taking control of the meal-voucher leader.
The outlet added that BC Partners would be looking to partner with another private equity fund to put the deal together, and that it had approached four other funds for that purpose, including CVC, PSP, Apollo and CD&R, according to Oddo BHF, which was reacting to the article.
According to the research desk, BC Partners would be valuing a potential acquisition price for Edenred at €27-28 per share, implying a 31% to 35% premium to the spot price and implicit multiples of 12 to 12.5 times on 2027 P/E.
Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 60 million employees and more than 2 million partner merchants in 44 countries via nearly 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
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Investor
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