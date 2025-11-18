Edenred has announced the signing, on November 17, of a new share buyback mandate with an investment service provider (ISP), targeting an initial maximum total amount of EUR100 million, valid until October 31, 2026.

This mandate is part of the extension of the share buyback program announced on December 3, 2024, for an amount of up to EUR600 million through November 2027. At this stage, 11.8 million shares have already been repurchased for a total of EUR399 million.

The payment solutions group intends to extend the mandate signed this Monday until November 30, 2027, for an amount corresponding to EUR200 million, reduced by the amount actually repurchased under this mandate.

For reference, at the closing price on November 17, the EUR100 million amount would represent a total volume of 5.2 million shares, equivalent to 2.19% of the company's capital. Any shares repurchased under this program will be cancelled.