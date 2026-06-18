Edenred holds the winning ticket, Carrefour remains at the checkout

Edenred is gaining ground, fueled by rumors of interest from BC Partners. Theon is moving forward with a defense acquisition project, while Air France-KLM reassures the market with a new credit line. In contrast, the retail sector remains under pressure. Carrefour is suffering from another price target cut, and Tesco disappoints with a slowdown in its UK sales.

Capucine Bouchard Published on 06/18/2026 at 03:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stocks on the rise



Edenred (+14%): The voucher and benefits specialist is soaring on rumors of interest from the British private equity firm BC Partners. The fund is reportedly considering taking control of the group and is seeking a financial partner to structure the deal.



Theon (+4%): The night vision and thermal imaging specialist is being cheered following the signing of an exclusivity agreement with Carlyle for the acquisition of SAS HGH Systemes Infrarouges. The deal, with an enterprise value of approximately €300m, strengthens its footprint in the French defense sector.



Air France-KLM (+3%): The Franco-Dutch carrier is supported by the signing of a new €1bn multi-purpose credit line, arranged with a syndicate of twelve international banks. This operation aims to refinance existing financial instruments, reassuring markets regarding the strength of the group's balance sheet.



Generali (+2%): The Italian insurance giant is benefiting from press reports suggesting that UniCredit is considering buying the 10% stake held by Delfin in its capital, or even doubling it. The prospect of a major shareholder increasing its stake is reviving investor interest in the stock.



Informa (+2%): The British media and professional events group is climbing after confirming its adjusted EPS forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year. Furthermore, the group anticipates an acceleration in activity in 2027, betting on an easing of disruptions related to the conflict in Iran.



Stocks on the decline:



Carrefour (-5%): The French retailer is suffering from a price target downgrade by JP Morgan, lowered from €10 to €9, with the American bank also maintaining its underweight rating. This negative signal increases pressure on the stock, which was already weakened by a less favorable market environment following comments from the new Fed chairman.



Tesco (-3%): The UK's leading retailer published disappointing first-quarter results: the slowdown in sales growth in the United Kingdom is disappointing investors, as the war in Iran weighs on household consumption. Forecasts for adjusted operating profit for the 2027 fiscal year were confirmed, but this was not enough to reassure the market.



UPM-Kymmene (-4%): The Finnish paper and pulp group is retreating following the announcement of the temporary closure of two of its factories in Finland, a sign of increased pressure on demand and cautious management of production capacity.



Lanxess (-5%): The German specialty chemicals specialist is being penalized by the announcement of a €500m five-year bond issue with a 4.38% coupon, which adds weight to a balance sheet already scrutinized with concern by analysts. While this refinancing operation aims to extend the debt maturity profile, it reminds investors of the group's financial vulnerabilities in a difficult sector context.



XPS Pensions Group (+2%): The British pension consulting specialist is being penalized by mixed annual results: although revenue rose to £262.7m for the 2026 fiscal year, annual profit declined, disappointing investors who were hoping for a clearer conversion of commercial growth into profitability.