Edenred Issues €500 Million in Bonds

Edenred has successfully completed a €500 million bond issue with a 7-year maturity. The bonds, carrying a coupon of 3.75%, will mature on January 15, 2033.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/09/2026 at 01:27 am EST

The issuance attracted strong demand from a diversified base of international institutional investors, with the order book oversubscribed more than three times, resulting in total demand exceeding €1.6 billion.



This new loan will contribute to financing the general needs of the payment solutions group, notably including the refinancing of the €500 million bond maturing in March 2026.



The operation strengthens Edenred's financial structure and liquidity, and extends the average maturity of its bond debt, which will reach 4.1 years after the repayment of the March 2026 maturity, compared to 3.3 years at the end of December 2025.