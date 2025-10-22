Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Edenred while lowering its target price from €39 to €33, citing a "positive fundamental outlook, but still regulatory uncertainties in the short term."



The broker points out that Edenred published quarterly revenue on Tuesday that was 3% above expectations, including organic growth in operating revenue of 8.2%, with the main surprise coming from Europe, which saw sequential improvement of +4.7%.



"In addition, in France, amendments have been tabled by all parliamentary groups in the 2026 draft budget against the introduction of an 8% social security tax on meal vouchers," the analyst notes.



Oddo BHF justifies its positive fundamental view with high growth prospects, significant potential for margin improvement, and strong FCF generation of over €900m per year.