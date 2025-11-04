Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" recommendation on Edenred shares, with an unchanged target price of €33.0.

According to the broker, the publication of the new "Amplify" strategic plan holds "no major surprises," except for an adjustment of the 2026 targets slightly below expectations.



This plan is based on three pillars: attracting new customers, enriching the offering, and activating the use of solutions, supported by targeted investments in data and artificial intelligence.



The broker believes that despite this technical revision, the "levers for growth and optimization remain solid," citing robust prospects for operating income growth and cash flow generation in excess of €900m per year.























