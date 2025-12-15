Edenred: Pale Fire Capital exceeds 5% of capital

Pale Fire Capital Investicní Spolecnost AS, acting on behalf of the Pale Fire Capital Sicav AS fund, has notified the AMF that on December 10, it exceeded the threshold of 5% of Edenred's capital as a result of a market acquisition of shares.



The company controlled by Pale Fire Capital SE specified that it holds, on behalf of the said fund, 12,023,963 Edenred shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e., 5.01% of the capital and 4.95% of the voting rights of the payment solutions group.