Edenred partners with Daimler Truck for electric charging

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/11/2025

Edenred announces partnership with Daimler Truck to strengthen the development of electric charging infrastructure in Europe and support the energy transition of road transport, in line with the EU's climate targets for 2030.



Through its Spirii e-mobility platform, the French payment solutions group will provide the software foundation for TruckCharge, the future semi-public network announced by the truck manufacturer in early 2025.



At the same time, Edenred is giving Mercedes Benz electric trucks access to the extensive UTA Edenred public charging network via the Mercedes ServiceCard charging card, which has around 420 truck-compatible stations and continues to expand.



Currently available to Daimler Truck customers based in 23 countries, this offer is gradually being extended to new markets, giving electric fleet managers access to public stations at controlled costs.

