Edenred partners with Daimler Truck to develop electric charging

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/11/2025 at 06:50 am EST

Edenred is partnering with Daimler Truck to strengthen the development of electric charging infrastructure in Europe.



Thanks to its electromobility platform, Spirii (a subsidiary of Edenred) will provide the software foundation for TruckCharge, the future semi-public network announced by Daimler Truck in early 2025.



At the same time, Edenred is giving Mercedes Benz electric trucks access to the extensive UTA Edenred public charging network via the Mercedes ServiceCard charging card.



With the launch of the TruckCharge network, Daimler Truck aims to offer the leading charging network dedicated to heavy-duty road transport in Europe.