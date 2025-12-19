Edenred Proceeds with Share Cancellation

Edenred reports that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to proceed, effective December 18 (after market close), with a reduction in share capital through the cancellation of 2,916,481 treasury shares, representing 1.22% of the company's share capital.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 03:59 am EST

These shares were repurchased between June 23 and December 10 (inclusive), as part of the share buyback operation announced on March 8, 2024. Following this share cancellation, the company's share capital is now divided into 236,974,583 shares.



