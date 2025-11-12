Published on 11/12/2025 at 03:59 am EST

Edenred has acknowledged the introduction of a new regulatory framework concerning meal and food voucher programs in Brazil.

The group announced that a presidential decree is expected to be published today by the Brazilian government, introducing significant regulatory changes to the meal and food voucher system (Workers' Food Program - PAT).

The decree specifically addresses the merchant discount rate (MDR) and reimbursement timelines.

"Edenred expresses concern that such measures could compromise the integrity of the PAT, notably increasing the risk of misuse, non-compliance, and an unbalanced credit position (particularly with public sector clients)," the company's management stated.

The Group recalled that its meal and food voucher business in Brazil accounted for 9.5% of its global operational revenue in 2024.

Should these changes be implemented, the group anticipates an organic EBITDA decline in 2026 of between -8% and -12%, compared to the previously indicated range of +2% to +4%.

For 2027 and 2028, the group's outlook remains unchanged from the Amplify25-28 plan, with expected annual organic EBITDA growth between +8% and +12% and a free cash flow to EBITDA conversion rate of approximately 65%.