Edenred shares dipped by less than 1% following the announcement of its upcoming removal from the CAC 40 index. This adjustment comes as part of the quarterly review of the CAC index family, which will be implemented after markets close on December 19 and take effect from Monday, December 22.

As a result of this exclusion, the payment solutions group's stock will be relegated to the CAC Next 20, replacing construction and concessions group Eiffage, which will in turn be promoted to the CAC 40.

Other notable changes within the CAC index family include the entry of fastener supplier Lisi and biotechnology firm Nanobiotix into the SBF 120, at the expense of industrial group Mersen and software publisher Planisware.