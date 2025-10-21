Edenred and Visa announce a partnership to drive innovation and expand their presence in payment ecosystems, with Visa Europe certifying Edenred's internal transaction issuance and processing infrastructure.



This certification enables Edenred to issue Visa payment solutions across its various activities (employee benefits, mobility, fleet management, and B2B payments), thereby strengthening Edenred's technological lead.



Integrating Visa's network and innovations into our PayTech platform allows us to grow faster, offer more choice and deliver unparalleled value to our customers, it explains.



While Edenred and Visa have already collaborated successfully in Latin America and the US, the first Edenred virtual payment solutions compatible with Visa will be rolled out in early 2026, with other programs to be launched across Europe.