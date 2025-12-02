Edenred: T Rowe Price Associates falls below 5% of votes

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/02/2025 at 10:38 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

T Rowe Price Associates, acting on behalf of funds and clients, declared to the AMF that on November 26, it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Edenred voting rights as a result of a sale of shares on the market.



The Baltimore-based US asset management company said it holds 12,125,312 Edenred shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 5.05% of the capital and 4.99% of the voting rights of the French payment solutions group.