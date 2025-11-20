Edenred announced on Thursday that it will integrate Tesla's 'Supercharger' network into its fast-charging solution for managers of electric and hybrid vehicle fleets across Europe.

The business services group, whose portfolio ranges from meal vouchers to professional fleet management solutions, explained that its clients will now have access to more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers spread across approximately 1,500 locations in Europe. This move will expand Edenred's charging offer to over one million charging points in 28 countries.

"Edenred users will thus benefit from one of the largest public charging networks in Europe," the company emphasized in a press release.

Through its mobility applications--'UTA eCharge' in Europe and 'Ticket Fleet Pro' in France--Edenred enables operators of passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks to optimize their routes, reduce downtime related to charging, and better manage their energy costs.