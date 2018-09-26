édit Agricole : Anniversary issue of infographic handbook «Agribusiness of Ukraine 2017/18» is available online

Starting from September 26th, the fifth anniversary issue of annual infographic handbook «Agribusiness of Ukraine 2017/18» is available online.

Credit Agricole Bank acting as a partner of the project.

«Support of agribusiness has been our focus for more than 10 years. Expertise of Credit Agricole Bank is the value that we share with customers and partners. It is very important for us to drive the market, share experience, and help business achieve higher results, and enter the new markets. We believe that high-quality analytics, which precisely infographic handbook «Agribusiness of Ukraine» is, serves as a source of information necessary for understanding the trends of sector's development, and discovering new horizons. That is why we support development of the publication and have been the project's partner for a number of years in a row», Larysa Bondarieva, Member of the Management Board in charge of agri-agro, corporate and SME business inCredit Agricole Bank, comments.

This year, the handbook has increased in volume, and consists of 55 pages of infographics laying out performance results of the Ukrainian agricultural sector in 2017/18 MY. The infographics is divided in the following thematic sections:

Agribusiness in 2017/18 MY;

Crop production;

Livestock;

Processing industry;

Companies and services.

This issue includes infographics dedicated to investments and lending to agricultural sector, irrigation and climate impact on agricultural sector, poultry breeding, compound feed industry, and bakery products. Information about fruits and berries production, fertilizers and crop protection agents, seeds and agricultural machinery is added as well.

It should be mentioned, that the handbook was released with the support of Credit Agricole Bank , Baker Tilly in Ukraine, and AEQUO law firm.

This infographic handbook was created by specialists of Latifundist Media, an agrarian media holding, and content marketing agency Top Lead .

Download of the Ukrainian version of the infographic handbook at link.

The English version of the handbook will be available in October.

