Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

édit Agricole : Attention customers! Changes in the work of the branches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:48am CEST

Dear customers!

Please be advised on the operation of the branches of PJSC 'CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK' from 13.10.2018 to 15.10.2018.

13.10 - 14.10.2018 branches that normally work on Saturday and Sunday will be closed

October 15 2018 will be a day-off.

Name of outlet

Working hours

Saturday
Sunday
Vinnytsia
Regional outlet of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK in Vinnytsia
 Vinnytsia, 10 Teatralna str.
 closed
 closed
Second outlet in Vinnytsia
 Vinnytsia, 30 Kotsiubynskoho ave.
 closed
 closed
Third outlet in Vinnytsia
 Vinnytsia, 9 Pyrohova str.
 closed
 closed
Kyiv
closed
Central outlet in Kyiv
 Kyiv, 42/2 Pushkinska str.
 closed
 closed
'Sahaidachnyi' outlet
 Kyiv, 25 Sahaidachnoho str.
 closed
 closed
Poltava
closed
Regional outlet of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK' outlet in Poltava
 Poltava, 52 Shevchenko str.
 closed
 closed
Zhytomyr
closed
Regional outlet of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK in Zhytomyr
 Zhytomyr, 4 Cherniakhovskoho str.
 closed
 closed
Kharkiv
closed
Third outlet of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK in Kharkiv
 Kharkiv, 2 Pavlivskyi Maidan str.
 closed
 closed

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aCopper Drops in Muted Reaction to Stock Market Rout
DJ
11:43aSHORE CAPITAL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Produce Investments plc
PU
11:43aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Form of proxy for holders of h shares for the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on tuesday, 27 november 2018 （h shares）
PU
11:43aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : XPANDER Wins more awards from Indonesian Automotive Journalists
PU
11:43aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Reply slip for holders of h shares for attending the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on tuesday, 27 november 2018 （h shares）
PU
11:43aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of the 2018 first class meeting of h shareholders（h shares）
PU
11:43aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Form of proxy for holders of h shares for the 2018 first meeting of holders of h shares to be held on tuesday, 27 november 2018 （h shares）
PU
11:43aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Reply slip for holders of h shares for attending the 2018 first meeting of holders of h shares to be held on tuesday, 27 november 2018（h shares）
PU
11:43aLEAD VENTURES INC : . Announces New Nominee for Election as Director and Filing of Subsequent Amendment to its Management Information Circular
AQ
11:43aMAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to gain control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.