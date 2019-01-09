édit Agricole : Changes in official name of the bank

Dear clients!

Please be informed that due to bringing the joint stock companies' activity in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine 'On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Facilitation of Doing Business and Attracting Investment by Issuers of Securities' 2210-VIII, the official name of the bank was changed, and the Charter amended accordingly.

Starting from 04.01.2019, full official name of the bank is JOINT-STOCK COMPANY «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK».

Current version of the Charter is available here.