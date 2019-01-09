Log in
édit Agricole : Changes in official name of the bank

01/09/2019 | 06:14am EST

Dear clients!

Please be informed that due to bringing the joint stock companies' activity in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine 'On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Facilitation of Doing Business and Attracting Investment by Issuers of Securities' 2210-VIII, the official name of the bank was changed, and the Charter amended accordingly.

Starting from 04.01.2019, full official name of the bank is JOINT-STOCK COMPANY «CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK».

Current version of the Charter is available here.

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:13:02 UTC
