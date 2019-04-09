édit Agricole : Credit Agricole Bank donated 15,000 pine seedlings to Kyiv

On 30 March, the team of Credit Agricole Bank joined the global environment campaign 'Earth Hour' and planted the seedlings in 'Holosiivsky' National Park. All in all, the bank purchased 15,000 pine seedlings and delivered them to park employees for planting on the problem areas. The campaign was devoted to the global environmental initiative 'Earth Hour'. Last year, Credit Agricole Bank purchased 12,000 pine seedling on the occasion of the campaign.

'Climate change is a serious challenge for the modern world and therefore, the reduction of carbon footprint is among the strategic objectives of Credit Agricole Group. Together with implementation of energy efficient technologies and improving its processes, the bank realizes the importance of air pollution elimination. This year, on top of tree planting, Credit Agricole Bank switched off lightening of its façade and advertising for an hour as part of 'Earth Hour 2019' campaign. This is the sign of solidarity with all advanced countries that care about environment protection. More and more companies join the campaign every year as they understand the importance of being environmentally friendly', Yurii Dziuba, Head of Logistics and Real Estate Management Department of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

It has been the third year in a row that the bank cares about the environment and plants trees in various districts of Kyiv. This is the way for Credit Agricole to compensate carbon emission arising as a result of activities of the bank.

Supporting environmental projects and green initiatives is an important part of corporate social responsibility program «We Care!». Let us remind that in 2016, the team of the bank planted 50 spruces in Taras Shevchenko Park. Next year, in 2017, Credit Agricole donated 50 rowans and candle-trees to Dorohozhychi Park. However, the scope of the project was increased and in the spring 2018 the bank donated 12,000 pine seedlings to 'Holosiivsky' National Park.

