édit Agricole : Credit Agricole Bank launches payments via Google Pay

Dear customers,

We are glad to announce that starting from September 10th Credit Agricole Bank offers the possibility of making payments via Google Pay. The Google Pay application allows you to make contactless payments from your card using an Android phone (Android 4.4 and above) equipped with NFC technology. The service is available to Mastercard and Visa cardholders starting from September 10th.

How does it work?

1. Install Google Pay app to your smartphone;

2. Add any card from Credit Agricole;

3. Pay with your phone in stores.

For more information, click here.

Please note that your phone must be equipped with NFC technology. Furthermore, you have to turn on locking of the screen (using password, pattern or fingerprint scanning), otherwise the app will not allow you to add a card.

To pay, you just have to turn on the phone screen (for purchases of up to UAH 100 for Mastercard, and up to UAH 500 for Visa) or unlock the screen and hold the phone near a contactless POS-terminal.

Enjoy! You can download CA Mobile app for Android here.