édit Agricole : Credit Agricole Bank reached a record again and issued UAH 2 billion of car loans

12/21/2018 | 12:55pm CET

For the third year in row Credit Agricole Bank, a Ukrainian leader in car lending, issued UAH 2 billion of car loans. Such a high result was achieved in a period less than 11 months of 2018.

To mark the record Credit Agricole Bank continues its good tradition to present the «Fuel for a year» gift to its customers. It is a way of thanking the customers for their trust and choice. For this reason, two customers whose loans turned out to be «the billionth» ones in the portfolio of Credit Agricole Bank, received 1 ton of fuel each.

The owners of «Fuel for a year» gift were Viktor Borovyk, who signed a loan agreement for Renault Sandero, and Dmytro Kalynovskyi, an owner of a Porsche Macan. The both winners bought the cars in Kyiv.

«Credit Agricole Bank is the main bank for car enthusiasts. We are proud that during 11 years of operation in the market we managed to fulfill car-related wishes of over 50 thousand of Ukrainians. Our bank highly appreciates the customers' choice and that is why we continue the tradition to present «Fuel for a year» gifts. Today we celebrate UAH 2 billion of issued car loans and are grateful to our customers for their loyalty», - Galyna Zhukova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board in charge of retail and network of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

In 2007, Credit Agricole Bank was one of the first banks to start actively developing car lending to private individuals. During the past few years the bank has been holding leading positions in this area possessing 40% share of the Ukrainian market. This is confirmed by numerous awards in «Car loans» categories in public ratings, as well as partnership with more than 400 car dealerships and leading car manufacturers.

«Our bank is a recognized leader in the Ukrainian car lending market, that's why we strive to be compliant with this status by offering the best product terms and the highest level of services to our customers. They trust us because we offer transparent lending conditions, comfort, and a wide partnership network. Our bank is the only bank in Ukraine holding ISO 9001 Certificate in the Car Lending, and so the quality of services is guaranteed», - Roman Bunich, Head of Long & Alternative Channels Development Department of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

About Credit Agricole:

PJSC «Credit Agricole Bank» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 300 000 active private and 18 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the corporate social responsibility program «We Care!».

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, Head of PR and corporate communications Credit Agricole Bank.

Phone: +38 044 581 07 45, e-mail: Viktoriia.Torianyk@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:54:07 UTC
