Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

édit Agricole : Credit Agricole Ukraine top executives visited 12 corporate customers within regional tour around th...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:34am EDT

In June, the top executives of Credit Agricole Ukraine made a big business tour around Ukrainian regions. As part of the tour, the CEO of the bank Carlos de Cordoue met 12 corporate customers of the bank ― local and international businesses from different economic sectors: agri-agro, construction and food industry, IT, etc.

CEO of Credit Agricole Ukraine met top-managers of Kernel, IMC, CRH in Kyiv, Oliiar, SoftServe, Fujikura, Enzym in Lviv, Nibulon, Inagro (Agrofusion) in Mykolaiv, UBC in Kharkiv, Agro-Oven in Dnipro, and Rud in Zhytomуr. Carlos de Cordoue noted quality and innovativeness of Ukrainian business.

'We met great companies, mostly family businesses, that manage to reach the best quality and efficiency standard on the international scene. They are achieving impressive results, they are investing in Research and development, they are using advance technologies and equipment of the highest quality, foreign partners value them, they are holding top positions in their industries and most importantly, they can quickly adapt to the crisis. This is really impressive!', Carlos de Cordoue, Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

Over four weeks, Credit Agricole top executives managers visited 11 Ukrainian cities and covered 4,500 kilometers.

'Those trips were extremely interesting and useful. Such meetings with customers are really valuable for us. We learn the details of business specifics, and thus, can propose the most effective and balanced solutions. We will definitely continue visiting our customers soon', Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank, notes.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC 'Credit Agricole Bank' is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, Head of PR and internal communications division of Credit Agricole Bank.

E-mail: Viktoriia.TORIANYK@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 09:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:56aLAFARGEHOLCIM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:54aLUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
05:54aAZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group installs its Primion security system at the Moroccan Ministry of Justice
PU
05:52aEON AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:52aRWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:52aENEL : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:52aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Contracted Sales Rose 32% in June
DJ
05:51aBMW : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:51aIBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:51aIPSOS : Half-year liquidity contract statement - June 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
4GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Thailand's Gulf Energy buys 50% stake in German wind farm ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group