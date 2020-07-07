édit Agricole : Credit Agricole Ukraine top executives visited 12 corporate customers within regional tour around th...

In June, the top executives of Credit Agricole Ukraine made a big business tour around Ukrainian regions. As part of the tour, the CEO of the bank Carlos de Cordoue met 12 corporate customers of the bank ― local and international businesses from different economic sectors: agri-agro, construction and food industry, IT, etc.

CEO of Credit Agricole Ukraine met top-managers of Kernel, IMC, CRH in Kyiv, Oliiar, SoftServe, Fujikura, Enzym in Lviv, Nibulon, Inagro (Agrofusion) in Mykolaiv, UBC in Kharkiv, Agro-Oven in Dnipro, and Rud in Zhytomуr. Carlos de Cordoue noted quality and innovativeness of Ukrainian business.

'We met great companies, mostly family businesses, that manage to reach the best quality and efficiency standard on the international scene. They are achieving impressive results, they are investing in Research and development, they are using advance technologies and equipment of the highest quality, foreign partners value them, they are holding top positions in their industries and most importantly, they can quickly adapt to the crisis. This is really impressive!', Carlos de Cordoue, Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

Over four weeks, Credit Agricole top executives managers visited 11 Ukrainian cities and covered 4,500 kilometers.

'Those trips were extremely interesting and useful. Such meetings with customers are really valuable for us. We learn the details of business specifics, and thus, can propose the most effective and balanced solutions. We will definitely continue visiting our customers soon', Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank, notes.

Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises.

