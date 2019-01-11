édit Agricole : Larysa Bondarieva is among TOP-20 most successful women in Ukraine according to «Vlast Deneg» magazi...

Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank, is among TOP-20 most successful businesswomen in Ukraine according to «Vlast Deneg» magazine. The rating recognizes female founders, owners and managers of Ukrainian companies who achieved outstanding results in their businesses.

«The focus of Credit Agricole is on supporting corporate business. I am grateful to Larysa and her team for their contribution to the development of this segment, as this line of business shows positive dynamics, growth of credit and deposit portfolios, and increase in the number of customers. Credit Agricole consolidates its position of the major financial partner for international and local companies, SME and agri-agro», - Jean-Paul Piotrowski, Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

Larysa Bondarieva started working in Credit Agricole Bank in 2003. She has been the Head of corporate business line of the bank for nearly nine years. In 2018, she was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Board Member responsible for corporate, SME and agri-agro, and took the lead of the new area - Capital Markets.

«An important feature of our bank is the philosophy of customer relations with the focus on the model of partnership and trust. We strive to do more for our customers, be a true partner and thus create added value for them. The philosophy of partnership also resides in the co-creation formula. We create more and more together with our customers. For us, they are the main experts of the future of banking, they share their vision, assess our products and services. We, for our part, help them identify the zones of growth and improvement of their business, develop joint projects, including with the involvement of the Group», - Larysa Bondarieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Agricole, says.

«Vlast Deneg» magazine defines the most successful business ladies in Ukraine every year. This time, the main selection criteria included the results of companies' performance achieved under the leadership of female nominees, including organizational decisions, technical innovation, investment and financial achievements. Education, experience and other professional indicators were analyzed as well. On top of that, charitable activity and participation in social programs were also taken into account.

It is worth mentioning that Larysa Bondarieva has been among «TOP-50 most successful women in Ukraine» according to the rating by «Business» magazine for two years in a row, and has been rated the Best Corporate Banker by «FinClub» information agency. According to GFK-Ukraine research, Customer Recommendation Index (CRI) of Credit Agricole Bank in agricultural sector is 68%, which is the best result in the market. This is the third year that Credit Agricole Bank wins the «Best Agricultural Bank» nomination in the «Financial Oscar» rating by the weekly «Business» magazine and enters TOP-3 as «Best bank for SME».

Credit Agricole:

JSC «Credit Agricole Bank» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 300 000 active private and 18 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the corporate social responsibility program «We Care!».

