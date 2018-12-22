Log in
édit Agricole : To attention of customers! The work of bank outlets during Christmas Holidays

12/22/2018 | 10:30am CET

Dear Customers!

We inform you about the mode of operation of the branches of PJSC 'CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK' for the period from 22.12.2018 - 08.01.2019.

22.12.18 branches work in the usual mode. The working day will 1 hour shorter (till 17:00);

23.12.18 - 25.12.18 - weekend days;

26.12.2018 - the branches work in the usual mode;

27.12.2018 - 28.12.2018 - the branches operate in the extended banking day until 20:00 (settlement and cash service till 19:00);

29.12.2018 and 02.01.2019 - branches work without clients;

30.12.2018-01.01.2019 - weekend days;

03.01.2019 - 04.01.2019 - branches work in the usual mode;

05.01.2019 - 07.01.2019 - weekends;

From 08.01.2019 - branches work in the usual mode.

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 09:29:03 UTC
